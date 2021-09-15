Irish Examiner view: Do we really want to live forever?

That old joke about young people dreaming of being rich, and rich people dreaming of being young, took another twist when news emerged that mega-billionaires including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos may be among the backers for what is known as a “rejuvenation start-up” in Silicon Valley.

It is in the science and biotech companies of Palo Alto that some of the world’s brightest brains ponder on conundrums such as why a mole rat lives 10 times as long as a mouse and what this tells us about the ability to reverse ageing and halt degenerative disease.