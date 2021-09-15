Irish Examiner view: Do we really want to live forever?

That old joke about young people dreaming of being rich, and rich people dreaming of being young, took another twist when news emerged that mega-billionaires including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos may be among the backers for what is known as a “rejuvenation start-up” in Silicon Valley.
It is in the science and biotech companies of Palo Alto that some of the world’s brightest brains ponder on conundrums such as why a mole rat lives 10 times as long as a mouse and what this tells us about the ability to reverse ageing and halt degenerative disease.
Dreams of an elixir to prevent people from growing old have been the stuff of literature and art for centuries, from Faust to Rider Haggard’s She-Who-Must-Be-Obeyed to Oscar Wilde’s Dorian Gray and countless other plotlines.
At one time, much hope was invested in “cryonics” a kind of deep freeze that would preserve a corpse until advances in medical knowledge made revival a possibility.
It was rumoured that both Walt Disney and Howard Hughes were tycoons who were interested in this concept.
Since then, scientists have discovered that some cells can achieve biological immortality, although a body’s invulnerability to death ― more inspiration from sci-fi and superhero comics ― cannot yet be achieved.
Mary Shelley, who created Frankenstein, wrote a lesser-known short story called The Mortal Immortal which described the continual grief of its hero as he lost everyone he knew in a constant cycle of death.
In one of his most famous songs, Freddie Mercury asked plaintively “who wants to live forever?”
The chances are that within this century we will find out. This discovery will impose huge moral and spiritual choices and dilemmas for us.