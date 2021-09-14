Irish Examiner view: Making numbers count on derelict housing

We offer no apology for returning to the subject of Ireland’s derelict homes and sites and the role they can play in ameliorating the housing crisis.

As we have reported throughout our series, the precursor for any meaningful action has to be an accurate and constantly updated register to allow fines or acquisition to take place in a transparent and just manner.

Currently, there is a significant legal difference between a vacant premise and a building which has fallen into marked disuse and disrepair. Sometimes those sites can be a consequence of land hoarding but frequently they are caught up in complex issues of inheritance or personal matters such as ill health. It is, therefore, a sensitive subject.

A number of remedies are needed to make a derelict sites database meaningful and these will involve a combination of levies, taxes and, ultimately, the sanction of acquisition.

Legislation may be required to oblige property owners to register their interest. There is no sound reason to delay this.

We live, anyway, in times where all manner of information has to be recorded and the latest to be drawn into that requirement are horse owners. No one knows the full scale of equine ownership in the Republic (although we have a good idea in respect of the racing industry) for the simple reason that the number of horses has never been counted.

That is changing with the first ever census which will start in November and will help Ireland comply with European legislation. It will aid traceability and welfare and address concerns over lost, straying or stolen animals. Clearly it will also be important in the event of an equine disease outbreak.

It is almost certain we will have more horses than we think. For the first time, the habitual residence of every one of them will be logged. This is a large undertaking which will require a high level of co-operation from owners if it is to succeed.