Irish Examiner view: Cork Jazz Festival promises to be special

Festival is scheduled to run from October 22 to 25, coinciding with the date earmarked for the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions.
Irish Examiner view: Cork Jazz Festival promises to be special

The OhnO! Jazzband from the Netherlands at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Parade in 2019. File picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

Jazz might be a musical genre that divides like no other, but there is universal agreement that the return of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is a reason to celebrate. 

It is scheduled to run from October 22 to 25, coinciding with the date earmarked for the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions.

As Diageo Ireland head of partnerships Rory Sheridan said: It “is a significant milestone not only for musicians and the events industry who have been one of hardest-hit industries, but also for festivalgoers who have been waiting for some good news".

One of the biggest and longest-running events on the Irish music calendar will bring a much-needed economic boost to Cork City, but it will also herald a return of the vibrant energy that comes with such cultural events.

At its best, jazz is “defiant and ceaselessly inventive”, to quote one critic. 

We might say the same of the live events sector and the musicians who negotiated the worst of a pandemic to bring us what promises to be a very special festival next month.

Read More

Cork Jazz Festival confirmed to take place this October bank holiday weekend 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Aug 12, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Literacy roadmap a solid start
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Zappone saga a failure of political leadership
Leaving Certificate results Irish Examiner view: Other options than university
#covid-19
Irish Examiner view: Cork Jazz Festival promises to be special

Irish Examiner view: Attitudes to ageing have to change

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices