Irish Examiner view: Zappone saga a failure of political leadership

The ongoing controversy over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy has all the dreary drama of a Netflix series that has dragged on a season too long. In July, Irish Examiner Political Editor Daniel McConnell broke the story and it quickly became a political controversy. The reason it is still on the news agenda is because of a failure of political leadership.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has lost credibility by amending his response with every new revelation. It is not credible that Ms Zappone was not lobbying for the job and that Mr Coveney did not see it that way. How would she have been mistaken in her belief that she had been offered the job last March, as Mr Coveney told the Oireachtas committee? It is also not credible for him to define his actions merely as ‘sloppiness’, considering he deleted texts associated with the furore, an action which has raised concerns over this Government's commitment, or lack thereof, to transparency.