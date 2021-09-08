Irish Examiner view: A movie bad guy who won't be forgotten

The devil has all the best tunes, or so the old saying goes, and when it comes to movies it is generally the villains who get the killer lines and the star ratings.

Think Peter Lorre’s Hans Beckert in Fritz Lang’s M. Or Jimmy Cagney as Cody Jarrett. Hannibal Lecter. Or Javier Bardem’s bolt stunner-wielding psychopath Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men.