Irish Examiner view: A movie bad guy who won't be forgotten

Michael K Williams
Michael K Williams as the enigmatic Omar in The Wire.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

The devil has all the best tunes, or so the old saying goes, and when it comes to movies it is generally the villains who get the killer lines and the star ratings.

Think Peter Lorre’s Hans Beckert in Fritz Lang’s M. Or Jimmy Cagney as Cody Jarrett. Hannibal Lecter. Or Javier Bardem’s bolt stunner-wielding psychopath Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men.

The leading bad guy for the streaming generation, Michael K Williams, who has died age 54, cut a mesmerising figure as the gay Baltimore “stick-up boy” Omar Little in the compelling epic The Wire, partly because of the street nobility he displayed, and his ability to turn a phrase. 

Little’s menacing “You come at the king, you best not miss” has entered the modern compendium of catchphrases for deployment in politics, sport, entertainment, and meetings everywhere.

His death coincided with the passing of another actor who specialised in louche roles and made crime sexy. 

A world of style existed between Parisian Jean-Paul Belmondo and Williams but they will both linger long in the memory.

