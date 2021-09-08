Irish Examiner view: Fuel ban price is worth paying

It’s an enduring image, the Irish open hearth, with its smoky coal or peat fire and one that is firmly lodged in our collective consciousness. But it is changing and that change needs to be done quickly.

The stricter measures on the burning of solid fuels in homes will no doubt cause a twinge of nostalgia for many of us who have liked to sit in front of a blaze. Virtuous comfort is an attractive proposition.

But there can be different forms of virtue.

New rules attempting to reduce the number of fine particulates in the Irish air have been long signalled and will reduce the number of lives lost, according to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Research in Ireland and Europe indicates that pollution contributes to some 1,300 premature deaths in the Republic each year from solid fuel burning.

Regulations to be enacted by September 2022 will effectively put in place a national smoky coal ban. There are also further conditions attached to reducing the moisture content of wood.

There is to be no restriction on burning sod peat but a regulatory regime aimed at reducing its harm in urban areas is under way.

These measures form part of an international continuum that stretches back decades from the Clean Air Acts in London to attempts to dissipate smog in Los Angeles.

A report from the Seanad in October 1994 lavishes 10,000 words on the move to end the use of bituminous coal in Cork city area and grant a special fuel allowance of £3 per week to facilitate full compliance.

The senator who proposed the motion at the time said, wisely, that such measures are only as good as the public that implements them.

What is currently on the table is but a small portion of what citizens will have to accept for a green agenda which tackles climate change.

That this one directly affects the health of our families and friends makes it easier to swallow.

Saving 1,300 lives is a target worth achieving.