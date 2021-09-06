Irish Examiner view: Death of Cork broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing

Veteran Cork broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing, who died this weekend at the age of 88, was a reminder that novelty and flashiness are not always required for a career in radio and TV. Success can be softly spoken and built on trust.

Mr Ó Dúlaing, from Doneraile, worked successfully covering cultural and traditional music for more than five decades, providing continuity and reassurance, and was often described as ‘the voice of Ireland’.