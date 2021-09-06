Irish Examiner view: Death of Cork broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing

Veteran Cork broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing, who died this weekend at the age of 88, was a reminder that novelty and flashiness are not always required for a career in radio and TV. Success can be softly spoken and built on trust.
Mr Ó Dúlaing, from Doneraile, worked successfully covering cultural and traditional music for more than five decades, providing continuity and reassurance, and was often described as ‘the voice of Ireland’.
Hisprogramme, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin observed, reached parts of the Republic “that didn’t always get attention”, while his interviews included insights into the lives of Éamon de Valera, Christy Ring, Pope John Paul II, and Maureen O’Hara.
, his interview series with de Valera (he was an old boy of the same school in Charleville), focussed on the president’s childhood in Co Limerick.
His last programme,, was produced from a self-operated studio. RTÉ had the good sense to retire the series when Mr Ó Dúlaing did in 2015, holding that its unique sense of welcome could not be reproduced by anyone else.
Mr Ó Dúlaing was once appointed as head of features in Dublin but, like many successful journalists and communicators, found that climbing the slippery pole of management was not to his taste.
He chafed to return to what he did best and go back on the road and talk to people. For that wise decision, we should all be grateful.