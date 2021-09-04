Irish Examiner view: A week of setbacks for women’s rights

Texas and the Taliban have more in common than their citizens might acknowledge
Irish Examiner view: A week of setbacks for women’s rights

Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

It has been a dispiriting week for the progress of women’s rights in two hugely different countries which now have more in common than their citizens might acknowledge.

In Afghanistan, where the now media savvy Taliban arranged for a female journalist to interview one of their leading militant leaders after the fall of Kabul, the honeymoon was short before they began to reveal that a leopard doesn’t change its spots.

Many female presenters have been banned from radio and television; universities have closed their doors to women; schools have shut; female police officers have been treated aggressively and, in some locations, a chaperone is required when venturing out.

Meanwhile, in the world’s greatest democracy, a cornerstone of the new invasive laws which have overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling — which restricted governmental rights to interfere in a woman’s reproductive decisions — allows a payment scheme of up to $10,000 to whistleblow on anyone who has aided or abetted an abortion.

This is a scheme which would have made East Germany’s Stasi or Ceauşescu’s Securitate blush. If it resembles anything it is the state of Gilead so horribly envisioned by Margaret Atwood.

It is another dark day for the United States.

Read More

Afghan women stage protest outside presidential palace in Kabul

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Vaccine challenges on the fields of play Irish Examiner view: Vaccine challenges on the fields of play
Teenage Boy Disappointed With Exam Results Irish Examiner view: We need a radical overhaul of our CAO system
Irish Examiner view: Irish names brewing up a storm Irish Examiner view: Irish names brewing up a storm
#afghanistanplace: united states
Irish Examiner view: A week of setbacks for women’s rights

Irish Examiner view: Sally Rooney makes a stand over 'hell of fame'

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices