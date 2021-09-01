Irish Examiner view: The ghost at the feast in high-cost Ireland

The news that Ireland is one of the most expensive countries in the EU for citizens or, as they also described, consumers, comes as no shock to any of us. And financial pressures will increase as autumn turns to winter.

During the extended tribulations imposed by the pandemic, many of the normal rules of sound accounting for both domestic households and businesses have been suspended.

Survival and safety have been the key considerations.

In these next months we will start to see the impact, not only of society and commerce becoming more open, but of the withdrawal of wage and salary subsidies.

Companies and enterprises will begin to revert to what is expected of them, and to produce profits and dividends.

For some, their markets have changed irrevocably and no amount of imaginative repositioning will guarantee a future or save them.

Other trends, including a political will to switch from private to public transport to strive for green targets, will also generate frustrations and false expectations.

According to Eurostat data, Ireland is already the fifth most expensive country in the EU for rail and bus transport.

Planners should not overestimate the appetite of customers to pay significantly more for existing levels of service to meet an eco-agenda.

The ghost at the feast is one that we have not seen in the Republic for a number of years and one whose full gory horrors have not been witnessed for perhaps four decades — the spectre of full-on wage and price inflation where too much money chases too few goods, services, and assets.

Inflation stands at around 2.2%. Supply chains are coming under pressure, and in the building sector global shortages have driven raw materials up by 13.4% and labour by 4%.

All future estimates are set to north in a housing market where costs are already 77.7% higher than the EU average.

All of us remember what happened last time. With our return to freedom comes a responsibility to spend prudently.

To paraphrase an old saying, spend in haste; repent at leisure.