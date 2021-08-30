Irish Examiner view: Transferring responsibility in the 'new normal'

The pandemic in this country officially enters a new phase when the Cabinet meets on Tuesday to consider a timetable for winding down the most onerous of the restrictions that have been imposed over the last 18 months.

All of the major restrictions are expected to be lifted by October. The timetable is, to a large extent, being devised according to the vaccine roll-out.

On Sunday, the head of the HSE Paul Reid said that it is now forecast that 90% of the State’s adult population will be vaccinated by mid September.

We can look forward thereafter to a return to what some are calling a new normal. This will involve the lifting of restrictions on religious events, such as communions and confirmations, and a return to full indoor activity in gyms and leisure centres.

Entry to live indoor entertainment will return, initially restricted to those with digital Covid certificates. The certificates themselves are expected to no longer be required within the next six weeks for any activity apart from international travel.

Disbanding of Nphet

The Cabinet meeting will also discuss the disbanding of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the coming months.

All of these changes are to be welcomed and are, to a large extent, attributable to both the widespread take-up of the Covid vaccines and the manner in which the roll-out has been managed.

Vaccines, however, are not a panacea.

For instance, the wearing of masks is expected to be a feature of life for the foreseeable future. It is also imperative that high standards are set for air ventilation, particularly in schools.

So far, the Government has failed to devise and publish clear guidelines for air ventilation and filtration, despite the start of the school year arriving in the last week.

There is also the vexed issue of the wearing of masks at primary school level. Again, the Government has been slow to offer clear guidelines based on evidence.

Such issues are likely to be the focus of debate over the coming months but are also an indication of the kind of minor restrictions that will have to be integrated into our daily lives.

Individual responsibility

For the greater part, however, the new normal will involve a transfer of responsibility from the State to individuals.

We will no longer be restricted but instead required to exercise the kind of discretion that may not come naturally.

Attitudes to mask wearing, the gathering of crowds in confined settings, and the importance of air ventilation will determine how we are going to live with the virus and whether it can be suppressed to the greatest possible extent.

This transfer of responsibility is to be welcomed in a liberal democracy that values personal freedom but expects its citizens to have due consideration for the greater public good.

A return to the way we lived prior to the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 is simply not a viable option for the foreseeable future.

So let’s see if we can, as a society, exercise the personal responsibility required for the next phase of living with the virus.