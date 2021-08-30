Irish Examiner view: Always in the pursuit of truth

On this day 180 years ago, the first edition of the then Cork Examiner hit the streets and since then has become weaved into the fabric of Irish society, while at the same time picking away at the threads when questions need to be asked and stories need to be told.
The Irish Examiner looks ahead to the next 180 years, and beyond, confident in the knowledge that we are standing on the shoulders of the giants who built foundations that can withstand the challenges facing media all over the world.
On this anniversary, we remember the people whose endeavour, ambition, and belief powered the Irish Examiner’s engine to this moment in time.
Over the past 20 months, the Irish Examiner has been produced from kitchen tables and box rooms, amid the hurly burly of family life being played out in the same space.
This continued commitment is testament to the unswerving belief in the ethos that has driven the Examiner for 180 years: the pursuit of truth in an ever changing world.
The evolution of the Irish Examiner will continue to be driven by people and technology and the core principles will remain welded into our foundations.
We will continue to ask the important questions, to give a platform to those who would otherwise be silenced, and to highlight the injustices people face at home and abroad.
Because that is what we have always done.