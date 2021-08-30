Irish Examiner view: Always in the pursuit of truth

On this day 180 years ago, the first edition of the then Cork Examiner hit the streets and since then has become weaved into the fabric of Irish society, while at the same time picking away at the threads when questions need to be asked and stories need to be told.

The Irish Examiner looks ahead to the next 180 years, and beyond, confident in the knowledge that we are standing on the shoulders of the giants who built foundations that can withstand the challenges facing media all over the world.