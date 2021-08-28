Irish Examiner view: Take pride in our paralympians

Inspirational victories in Tokyo
Irish Examiner view: Take pride in our paralympians

Ellen Keane celebrates winning a gold medal for Ireland in the 100m breaststroke final. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 05:00

Even if there are growing questions around the viability of the Olympic Games and the capacity of what might be called normal societies to run the huge financial risk of hosting them, the games have a romance and a capacity to encourage optimism that few other events can match.

The gold medal success of West Cork’s oarsmen Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, and bronze medal winner Emily Hegarty too, at the $15.4bn Tokyo games inspired and brought great joy to the country. 

That joy was informed by some realisation of the challenges and sacrifices involved.

This week another Irish athlete won a Tokyo medal. Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane took gold in a breaststroke final. 

Speaking after her win, her father Eddie said: “That’s her aim in life really, to get out there and say it doesn’t matter what’s wrong with you, get out there and enjoy life and do what you want to do. She’s done what she wanted to do today.” 

As inspiration goes, as an example of how to overcome life’s often unfair challenges goes, it doesn’t get much better than that.

Read More

Dr Ed Coughlan: Now is the time for Paralympians to receive the respect they deserve

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Animal abuse takes many forms Irish Examiner view: Animal abuse takes many forms
Fantastic space background Irish Examiner view: New planets may offer refuge
Irish Examiner view: City should defend precious public space Irish Examiner view: City should defend precious public space
#paralympicsperson: ellen keane
Irish Examiner view: Take pride in our paralympians

Irish Examiner view: Grim warning of what lies ahead

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices