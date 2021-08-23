Irish Examiner view: An out-of-touch commitment to rural planning

In the context of confronting climate collapse, the idea of once-off housing looks ever-more unsustainable and unwise
Irish Examiner view: An out-of-touch commitment to rural planning

Fine Gael junior housing minister Peter Burke told a Macra na Feirme meeting he did not see one-off housing making up less than 25% of home-building. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 08:39

One of the benefits of the pandemic is that it reintroduced many of us to the charms of this small island. 

Staycations were an excuse to revisit old stamping grounds, to retravel old, well-loved roads. 

One of the consequences was a reacquaintance with what might be kindly called stream of consciousness planning. 

This process, close enough to a free-for-all, was so widespread that it got a name — bungalow bliss.

One-off houses were ubiquitous, every townland near a town or village had its quota. 

These buildings, in all too many instances, were recognised in a social or environmental context, as less than ideal. 

They required services, everything from sewage to schools, in areas where they might not exist; they, more often than not, meant families needed a second car. 

In the context of confronting climate collapse, the idea of once-off housing looks ever-more unsustainable and unwise.

Yet, in recent days, Fine Gael junior housing minister Peter Burke said that there are no plans to restrict the practice.

Mr Burke told a Macra na Feirme meeting he did not see one-off housing making up less than 25% of home-building; the Green Party disagrees.

Confronting climate change will require many difficult decisions. Many toes will be trod on. 

Therefore, it is more than unfortunate that a government minister, especially one so young, seems so blind to the kind of change necessary to try to avoid the grimmest predictions of climate science.

Read More

Fine Gael and Greens on collision course over one-off rural housing

More in this section

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Rally In Alabama Irish Examiner view: Caution still needed to turn corner on pandemic
HEALTH Law_Filer 1 Reckless to ignore warnings
Electric car charging - London Making toxic polarisation redundant
environment
Irish Examiner view: An out-of-touch commitment to rural planning

Irish Examiner view: Olympic medallists honoured at official homecoming event

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices