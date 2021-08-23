Irish Examiner view: An out-of-touch commitment to rural planning

One of the benefits of the pandemic is that it reintroduced many of us to the charms of this small island.

Staycations were an excuse to revisit old stamping grounds, to retravel old, well-loved roads.

One of the consequences was a reacquaintance with what might be kindly called stream of consciousness planning.

This process, close enough to a free-for-all, was so widespread that it got a name — bungalow bliss.

One-off houses were ubiquitous, every townland near a town or village had its quota.

These buildings, in all too many instances, were recognised in a social or environmental context, as less than ideal.

They required services, everything from sewage to schools, in areas where they might not exist; they, more often than not, meant families needed a second car.

In the context of confronting climate collapse, the idea of once-off housing looks ever-more unsustainable and unwise.

Yet, in recent days, Fine Gael junior housing minister Peter Burke said that there are no plans to restrict the practice.

Mr Burke told a Macra na Feirme meeting he did not see one-off housing making up less than 25% of home-building; the Green Party disagrees.

Confronting climate change will require many difficult decisions. Many toes will be trod on.

Therefore, it is more than unfortunate that a government minister, especially one so young, seems so blind to the kind of change necessary to try to avoid the grimmest predictions of climate science.