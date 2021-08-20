New compliance measures

Motor insurance reforms may be first step 
New compliance measures

Aix motor insurers have agreed to introduce new legally-binding compliance measures could signal a change in direction for many in the sector. File picture

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 05:00

News that six motor insurers have agreed to introduce new legally-binding compliance measures could signal a change in direction for many in the sector. In 2020, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued preliminary findings alleging seven organisations had engaged in anti-competitive cooperation. 

All seven denied they were in breach of competition law and pointed, instead, to their existing compliance programmes and measures. Now, six of the parties have agreed to new compliance measures.

While many will welcome today’s development, it is worth noting the CCPC states that after its investigations, it is in
“no way giving the industry a clean bill of health”.

The organisation has contacted the Central Bank with wider concerns about the culture in the insurance industry.

While this is clearly not the end of the road as far as the CCPC is concerned, it could be the start of a different journey for motorists and their insurers.

The final destination should be a process which puts all consumers in the driving seat in a fair and competitive way.

