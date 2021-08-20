Making toxic polarisation redundant

Polarisation is usually a consequence of disenchantment, a loss of faith in once-trusted conventions or institutions. It is usually a process that, like the Taliban, leaves little room for more than one view. All too often, polarisation does an equal disservice to those in opposing camps.

Over the next few days — until late on Sunday afternoon — hurling fans will be polarised. One tribe will argue that Cork’s speed and hunger will be enough to undo Limerick’s experience and organisation. That is, thankfully, polarisation as ritualised entertainment. That is evidenced by the agreement reached to forgo homecoming celebrations, a solidarity that should not be underestimated or undermined.

Latvia is the latest country to host a protest against mandatory vaccination. Up to 3,500 people marched in Riga and as Latvia has a population of just under 2m, seems to reflect the proportion of vaccine deniers in most EU countries. Those protestors might find a welcome in Texas or Florida, US states where Republican governors would lead homecoming celebrations should either win the Liam McCarthy Cup.

It will be interesting to see how, or if, Texas governor, Greg Abbott, modifies his position, now that he has contracted the virus. Up to now, he has, despite Austin’s health services being all but swamped, prohibited mask or vaccine rules. Will he, as British prime minister, Boris Johnson, did, after a touch-and-go struggle with Covid-19, change his attitude and embrace a new lifestyle? Johnson has promised not to drink until Christmas — undoubtedly a tremendous sacrifice for a Bullingdon alumni. That many Texas businesses have ignored Abbott’s harrumphing and imposed their own, sensible Covid-19 restrictions may give him an opportunity to recant.

In today’s world, pandemic polarisation is very much the minor match, a curtain-raiser for humanity’s crunch issue: Climate collapse. As described by Timothy Garton Ash, in a piece reflecting on how today’s superpowers stand after the hyperpower US’s humiliation in Afghanistan, it defines our future. Dangerous polarisation on climate has, for at least 30 years, shackled our responses to knowing-but-not-acting stasis. That seems to be changing. The UN’s “code-red” report may have provoked an awakening, one already seen in many small, but revitalising, steps.

In Ireland, farmers face tough, but unavoidable, regulations on slurry spreading before next year. Globally, consumers’ commitment to electric vehicles accelerates. Some 2.65m new EVs found new owners during the first half of 2021, an increase of more than 168% in a year. It would be criminal if we did not urgently build the infrastructure necessary to underpin this opportunity. On another plane, the first customer delivery of ‘green steel’ (produced without using coal) is under way. Swedish firm Hybrit said it was delivering the steel to Volvo before full commercial production in 2026. H2 Green Steel plans to have a fossil-fuel-free steel plant in the north of Sweden by 2024. These small, but significant, steps, and many, many more like them, will make polarisation on climate collapse redundant — and the sooner the better.