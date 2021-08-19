Irish Examiner View: Hard choices

There will be many bumps on the road ahead as we try to act on the code-red warning from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that human-induced climate change is ravaging our planet.
In recent days, an IFA claim that the damage caused by methane emissions from cows might have been overestimated was followed by a swift rebuttal from climate scientists. It’s a perfect illustration of the kind of heated exchanges that lie ahead as we try to take the action needed to implement immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Every sector will be affected, not just farmers who, understandably, are looking at ways to protect their livelihoods. Decades of policy have encouraged intensive farming. Now the Government must help farmers transition to more sustainable practices. We must do the same in other sectors — from industry to sport and culture — if we are to cut harmful carbon emissions. It won’t be easy. Everyone will have to make sacrifices, but we must keep our focus on the greater prize: The survival of the planet.