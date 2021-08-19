Irish Examiner View: The numbers don’t add up

Number-crunching has been a constant – and necessary – feature of coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Daily reports of infection rates, deaths and those in ICU beds have, in recent months, included the more optimistic news of the growing numbers of Irish people who have been vaccinated.
After a sluggish start, the roll-out gathered so much pace that Taoiseach Micheál Martin boasted, somewhat smugly, that Ireland had edged ahead of the UK; at the end of July, 72.4% of adults here were fully vaccinated compared to 72.1% in the UK.
Another heartening statistic is the one showing that Irish people have donated more than a million vaccines to some of the poorest, and hardest-hit, countries in the world under Unicef’s ‘Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine’ campaign.
For its part, the Government has contributed €5m to the global vaccination programme COVAX, which aims to deliver 2 billion vaccines to over 90 countries by year end. However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that he is planning to get a vaccine booster programme underway in the autumn, in stark opposition to the World Health Organisation’s plea to hold off on such schemes until everyone is vaccinated.
Perhaps it’s time to start including global vaccination figures in our daily reports. As of today, some 50% of adults in Europe and the US are fully vaccinated, while the corresponding figure for Africa is just 1.8%. Those numbers are nothing to be smug about.