Final warning

Hurling fans told of Covid risks ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final
Final warning

Fans react during Limerick's semi-final win over Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Picture: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 05:05

As the second anniversary of the arrival of Covid-19 looms just over the horizon, it is reasonable to acknowledge that the last 20 or so months have been very difficult. So much of the script seemed a perfect fit for killjoys and, just occasionally, cranky officials ruling out one pleasure or another.

Now that over 6.4m vaccines have been administered, and now that 82% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while 90% are partially vaccinated, another round of killjoy advice might be, well, unwelcome.

Nevertheless, officials do have a responsibility to the public and they have warned that a dramatic increase in cases could follow Sunday’s hurling final if gatherings are not controlled.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West, Limerick City and County Council, Limerick GAA, and An Garda Siochána released a statement in an effort to curtail infections.

This appeal is every bit as relevant in Cork, especially as young people make up an ever-greater proportion of those infected.

Read More

CMO warns of rising Covid-19 incidence in Ireland, as 1,496 cases confirmed

More in this section

Sad symptom of our failures Sad symptom of our failures
Irish Examiner View: Too high risk Irish Examiner View: Too high risk
A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Irish Examiner View: We must nip intolerance in the bud
#covid-19#hurling#limerick gaa#cork gaa
Mental health stock

The power of a quiet revolution

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices