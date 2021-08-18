Final warning

As the second anniversary of the arrival of Covid-19 looms just over the horizon, it is reasonable to acknowledge that the last 20 or so months have been very difficult. So much of the script seemed a perfect fit for killjoys and, just occasionally, cranky officials ruling out one pleasure or another.

Now that over 6.4m vaccines have been administered, and now that 82% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while 90% are partially vaccinated, another round of killjoy advice might be, well, unwelcome.