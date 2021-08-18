Sad symptom of our failures

Apart from how we must quickly confront climate collapse and our role in it, there are few areas of public policy as hotly contested as how we might resolve the shameful housing and homelessness crises.

Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan has contributed to that debate but in a way that, as he anticipated, has provoked a strong response. He suggested that tents used by homeless people should be removed from our capital’s streets as they add to a perception that the city is “edgy”.