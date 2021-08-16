Irish Examiner View: Too high risk

There are few things that bring a reality check as forcefully as a reminder of physical or mortal limitations. However, when those natural limitations are mixed with the kind of inexperience that means underestimating the scale of a physical challenge, then difficulties, if not tragedy, beckons.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) has brought these issues, and their avoidable consequences, to the fore by expressing concerns after they were involved in rescuing several inexperienced and ill-equipped hillwalkers on Kerry’s Carrauntoohil. KMRT also voiced concerns about families with young children trying to climb the peak, and without appropriate clothing or footwear. They also pointed out that by starting their climb too late in the day, by not considering weather conditions, or having so little knowledge of the area, they get lost easily. Not only does this only put poorly prepared walkers in jeopardy, it also puts rescue volunteers in danger. This foolishness must be curbed.