Plan to meet growing needs

And so it begins, continues, and accelerates. The inflation already redefining home prices and rents, building materials, too, makes its presence felt in the energy market.
Floglas customers face an 18% hike in gas or electricity charges, adding around €300 to standard bills over the coming year. As is the way of these things, similar increases can be anticipated from other energy suppliers and consumers will have little or no choice but to pay up.
There is, as Climate Minister Eamon Ryan conceded yesterday, a growing realisation that the role of data centres, and how they influence the energy market and our destructive emissions, must be considered. Energy-voracious data centres “cannot jeopardise” hitting carbon targets by 2030, he warned.
Just as measures were introduced to modify institutional investors’ impact on the housing market, something similar may be needed to manage data centres, especially as there have been suggestions that there is an increased possibility of power cuts this winter. This threat looms as gas-powered plants at Huntstown, Co Dublin, and Whitegate, Co Cork, are out of action, though efforts to reactivate them in time to satisfy winter energy peaks continue.
We can do little enough about gas or oil prices, but that same resignation cannot excuse any failure to anticipate and meet growing energy needs — nor is such oversight any longer acceptable around water or broadband provision.