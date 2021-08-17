Plan to meet growing needs

Energy costs soaring as measures may be needed to manage data centres
Plan to meet growing needs

An artist impression of a planned data centre on the outskirts of Cork City.

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 05:00

And so it begins, continues, and accelerates. The inflation already redefining home prices and rents, building materials, too, makes its presence felt in the energy market. 

Floglas customers face an 18% hike in gas or electricity charges, adding around €300 to standard bills over the coming year. As is the way of these things, similar increases can be anticipated from other energy suppliers and consumers will have little or no choice but to pay up.

There is, as Climate Minister Eamon Ryan conceded yesterday, a growing realisation that the role of data centres, and how they influence the energy market and our destructive emissions, must be considered. Energy-voracious data centres “cannot jeopardise” hitting carbon targets by 2030, he warned. 

Just as measures were introduced to modify institutional investors’ impact on the housing market, something similar may be needed to manage data centres, especially as there have been suggestions that there is an increased possibility of power cuts this winter. This threat looms as gas-powered plants at Huntstown, Co Dublin, and Whitegate, Co Cork, are out of action, though efforts to reactivate them in time to satisfy winter energy peaks continue.

We can do little enough about gas or oil prices, but that same resignation cannot excuse any failure to anticipate and meet growing energy needs — nor is such oversight any longer acceptable around water or broadband provision.

Read More

Saoirse McHugh: Rewilding is one of the best solutions we have in fight against climate collapse

More in this section

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Irish Examiner View: We must nip intolerance in the bud
Irish Examiner View: Too tragic and all too familiar Irish Examiner View: Too tragic and all too familiar
Irish Examiner View: Welcome back to wildlife  Irish Examiner View: Welcome back to wildlife 
#climate change
Plan to meet growing needs

Irish Examiner View: Too high risk

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices