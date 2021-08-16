Irish Examiner View: We must nip intolerance in the bud

The West’s understanding of the absolute, self-serving imperative of tolerance, of accepting difference in others, is fundamental. The idea is all-encompassing, all-empowering, and enriching on so many levels. It is not too difficult to understand why this is so, as the last century’s catastrophes showed how intolerance plays out. Even if we remember in a vague, increasingly imprecise way that almost 50m people died in the Second World War, we understand that zealotry — strident, xenophobic nationalism, too — all too often ends in atrocity. Recognising that should not, even for a moment, dilute the memory of the great transgenerational struggles required to reach this point. For all too long, tolerance was not tolerated.

This week, as we mark the 23rd anniversary of the Omagh massacre, India marks the 74th anniversary of its partition, a tragedy rooted in religious differences and exacerbated by a post-colonial power vacuum. At least 200,000 lives were lost — some estimates say as many as 2m died. That conflict endures; India and Pakistan struggle to be good neighbours. That tragedy was the setting for Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, a book that meant that he lived most of his life under threats of death. It is a chilling reminder of how extremism and cyclical history can march together that the fundamentalists behind Rushdie’s death-warrant fatwa have filled another post-colonial vacuum and taken over Afghanistan.