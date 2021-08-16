Welcome back to wildlife 

Two stories today highlight the tensions our impact on the natural environment can have on wildlife. One records that the number of collisions involving trains more than trebled last year largely due to a significant increase in the deer population, an unexpected growth exacerbated by pandemic restrictions.

That negative story may be balanced by the news that 21 eaglets were released over four sites across Munster this weekend. This reintroduction was made possible as 21 young White-Tailed Sea Eagles arrived from Norway in June. The birds were released at the Shannon Estuary, Lough Derg, Waterford, and in Killarney National Park.

Our positive and negative impact on the natural world come together in Killarney National Park, the scene of almost annual gorse fires that, despite concerns around arson, have not led to the sanctions that might end the practice. That rhododendrons take over ever-greater swathes of the park is another. The eaglets are very welcome but it must be hoped we look after them better than we look after our national parks.