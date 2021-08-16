Too tragic and all too familiar

The pattern of regime change, especially enforced regime change, is not unfamiliar. Apprehension grows as a partner, an invader, an ally, or an opportunist — call the force what you will — announces a retreat as it is no longer prepared to sustain losses in men or treasure exacted without any obvious dividend. The unfortunate people of Afghanistan are all too familiar with this danse macabre; they have been unwilling partners in it all too often.

The pattern suggests that — despite Taliban assurances that it wants a peaceful transition and will not seek to levy vengeance — it is only a matter of time before reports of medieval atrocities leak out. We will, as usual, be powerless to do anything but look on in ever-deepening sadness.