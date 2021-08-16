No time to wallow in climate fear

Our understanding of climate change has changed so much since the American Cormac McCarthy published The Road in 2006 that his Pulitizer-winning novel is now seen in a far darker, more unsettling context than it was just 15 years ago.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the book was a parable-cum-warning about how delicately balanced our world is and how very thin the veneer of civilisation might prove if - or when - societies implode. Though it did not mention cannibalism, last week’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report was every bit as unsettling as McCarthy’s work; more so as it represented the conclusions of science rather than the creativity of one of the day’s best writers. It is coincidental that McCarthy’s ideas came together while he was in Ireland but it is not at all coincidental that we face the scale of threat he described in The Road - one described as “code-red” by the IPCC report’s authors. It is not hard to imagine either that McCarthy foresaw scenes so grim that he chose not to include them in case he overwhelmed readers.
The world is at a comparable moment on how climate collapse is reported, understood, and hopefully averted. A daily and accelerating litany of catastrophe makes it increasingly difficult to stay engaged, to stay on message without alienating or provoking the kind of despair that leads to inaction.
Today’s Climate Gazetteer would include the detail that American government scientists confirmed that July was the hottest month ever recorded. It would refer to a leaked UN report warning that greenhouse gas emissions must peak within four years. It would include, along with a depressingly predictable update on the wild fires raging all around our world, the weekend news that more than a million people have been urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan. Authorities in Hiroshima issued their highest evacuation alert as the weather agency reported unprecedented levels of rain in the area on Saturday.
It might not include a reference to the weekend Business Post report that we face a growing prospect of electricity blackouts this winter as plans to import generators have been abandoned. The Gazette might include a reference to escalating concern about the ever-growing but already huge impact of data centres — at least 70— on our energy budgets raising questions around the wisdom of this data centre boom.
It might not refer to how a scheme that might have cut suckler cow numbers was challenged successfully but it would certainly have referred to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s declaration that farmers need to reduce emissions by a “greater degree” and that he will be “investigating the potential for increased ambition for the agriculture sector”. They are not by any means alone.
This tsunami of challenges, just as The Road did, can be overpowering and so grim that it becomes self-defeating. However, McCarthy’s closing message is one of redemption, one that celebrates humanity’s capacity to endure, change and rejuvenate. We still have time to achieve that without enduring the horrors he described and that the IPCC predicted last week— but we are already playing catch-up.