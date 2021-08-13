Irish Examiner view: Optimism can be a catalyst on climate

The optimism that keeps us all trundling along, often uphill, can deceive but occasionally it can be the catalyst for the energy and determination needed to take on huge challenges.

It is far too early to even suggest that this week’s frightening climate warning was such a moment. As Turkey deals with the double whammy of wildfire infernos and floods, any rational person must hope that the UN report, a culmination of decades of largely ignored warnings, has the desired impact. If it does not, it is hard to imagine what science might have to warn about before we take the urgent and necessary action.