Irish Examiner view: Optimism can be a catalyst on climate

The optimism that keeps us all trundling along, often uphill, can deceive but occasionally it can be the catalyst for the energy and determination needed to take on huge challenges.
It is far too early to even suggest that this week’s frightening climate warning was such a moment. As Turkey deals with the double whammy of wildfire infernos and floods, any rational person must hope that the UN report, a culmination of decades of largely ignored warnings, has the desired impact. If it does not, it is hard to imagine what science might have to warn about before we take the urgent and necessary action.
That a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency, Met Éireann, and the Marine Institute confirms that global warming means that Ireland’s climate is warmer and wetter, with 15 of the 20 warmest years occurring since 1990, underlines that.
The decade from 2006 was the wettest on record. That may be dismissed, by the flat-earthers among us at least, but the map showing where rising seas will have the most profound impact cannot be.
Coastal Climate Central, an independent non-profit group of scientists and communicators, has created what they call a coastal risk screening tool. It shows a deluged, utterly changed Europe.
This may be a boon for boat builders but it must provoke the kind of response that stirs that most powerful force — self-fulfilling optimism.
Barack Obama’s catch cry seems appropriate: “Yes, we can.”