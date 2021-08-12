Irish Examiner view: 'Robot trees' a costly gimmick?

If nothing else, the €350,000 ‘robot trees’, installed in Cork city centre to tackle air pollution, will get people talking and thinking about the climate crisis.

They have been dismissed by atmospheric scientist Dr Dean Venables as a costly gimmick that fails to tackle the real issue — the need to reduce emissions. He is certainly right to say we must concentrate on emissions rather than try to claw back some of the pollution after the fact, yet this is also a time for innovation and action.