Irish Examiner view: 'Robot trees' a costly gimmick?

Cork City Council has said they are not intended to replace real trees. It also plans to plant 1,300 trees, although its latest project has rightly prompted calls to plant very many more
Irish Examiner view: 'Robot trees' a costly gimmick?

The first of five high-tech 'CityTrees', aimed at combating fine dust particle pollution and other pollution associated with traffic congestion has been installed on Patrick Street. Picture: Cork City Council

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 05:00

If nothing else, the €350,000 ‘robot trees’, installed in Cork city centre to tackle air pollution, will get people talking and thinking about the climate crisis.

They have been dismissed by atmospheric scientist Dr Dean Venables as a costly gimmick that fails to tackle the real issue — the need to reduce emissions. He is certainly right to say we must concentrate on emissions rather than try to claw back some of the pollution after the fact, yet this is also a time for innovation and action.

The high-tech, moss-covered ‘CityTrees’ are certainly inventive. They provide high-quality seating and 40in TV screens to ‘broadcast’ air quality information. Cork City Council has said they are not intended to replace real trees. The council also plans to plant 1,300 trees, although its latest project has rightly prompted calls to plant very many more.

On the upside, the installation focuses our attention on air pollution, but we need a much more targeted plan — a root-and-branch approach, if you will — to address the real pollutants and cut down on traffic in our city centres.

Read More

Air quality in Irish towns is a serious problem, but CityTrees won't solve it

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Time to heed the warnings Irish Examiner view: Time to heed the warnings
Irish Examiner view: Shackled to indefensible atrocities Irish Examiner view: Shackled to indefensible atrocities
File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Irish Examiner view: Familiar story with poor health infrastructure
robot treescitytrees
Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation

Irish Examiner view: New York governor Kathy Hochul heralds new era

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices