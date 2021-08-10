Irish Examiner: Credibility issue on mother and baby homes

Disappointment with the revelation that some evidence offered by mother and babies homes witnesses were deemed not to have met a legal standard.

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 08:21

The recent disappointment around the report on mother and baby homes report, when it was revealed that evidence offered by a significant number of witnesses was disregarded as it did not meet a "legal standard", was the latest in a litany of events undermining the credibility our inquiry system.

Another all too frequent response to one inquiry or another is that the consequences of damming findings can be underwhelming.

Those doubts cannot even be offered in the case of the Mulcahy Inquiry into suggestions of planning irregularities in Donegal. 

Senior Counsel Rory Mulcahy was appointed in 2015 and delivered a report in June 2017. It has yet to be published and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that he is “considering the matter” and will bring it to Cabinet “in due course”. A spokesperson conceded there is “no timeline” on when this might happen. This suspicious stonewalling is another example of the dysfunction doing so much damage to the idea of active democracy. 

