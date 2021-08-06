Irish Examiner view: Public service broadcasting must be protected

RTÉ is caught in that maelstrom too. The organisation has weathered financial difficulties for many years. It has shed staff and property, it has remade itself, but a report submitted to Government warns that the broadcaster faces an “existential” crisis and acute financial problems. The report warns that RTÉ will be “left, in the medium term, with very limited room for manoeuvre, if it is not allocated a significant increase in public funding” and, “short of increased borrowing or seeking permission to use the proceeds from the land sale to cover current-account deficits . . . RTÉ will need to be rescued.”