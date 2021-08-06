Irish Examiner view: We must educate about the mechanics of relationships

India executed four men convicted of the brutal gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in Delhi in 2012 but those executions may not have the desired impact. Protests continue in that city today over the alleged gang rape, murder, and forced cremation of a nine-year-old girl. The victim's parents have accused a Hindu priest and three others of attacking her when she went to fetch drinking water from a crematorium's cooler.

These horrors may distract us from the brutality all too obvious in our own society. The ongoing attention to one case, despite more than a dozen equally brutal but unresolved cases may serve as a distraction too.

Garda Superintendent Declan McCarthy, speaking to media outside court after Daniel Murtagh was found guilty of Nadine Lott’s murder. Picture: Collins Courts

However, yesterday's statement from a senior garda involved in the investigation into Nadine Lott’s murder that in his 40-year career he had never encountered “such a level of violence” being inflicted on a person sounds a warning that cannot be ignored.

It underlines once again that we must better educate our children about the mechanics of relationships and that violence, in all cases, is unacceptable.