Irish Examiner view: We must educate about the mechanics of relationships

Statement by senior garda following Nadine Lott verdict is a warning that cannot be ignored
Irish Examiner view: We must educate about the mechanics of relationships

Daniel Murtagh, who beat his former partner Nadine Lott, pictured, to the point where she was "completely unrecognisable", leaving her with "extreme and grotesque" injuries from which she never recovered, was yesterday found guilty of her murder. File photo

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 06:53

India executed four men convicted of the brutal gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in Delhi in 2012 but those executions may not have the desired impact. Protests continue in that city today over the alleged gang rape, murder, and forced cremation of a nine-year-old girl. The victim's parents have accused a Hindu priest and three others of attacking her when she went to fetch drinking water from a crematorium's cooler.

These horrors may distract us from the brutality all too obvious in our own society. The ongoing attention to one case, despite more than a dozen equally brutal but unresolved cases may serve as a distraction too. 

Garda Superintendent Declan McCarthy, speaking to media outside court after Daniel Murtagh was found guilty of Nadine Lott’s murder. Picture: Collins Courts
Garda Superintendent Declan McCarthy, speaking to media outside court after Daniel Murtagh was found guilty of Nadine Lott’s murder. Picture: Collins Courts

However, yesterday's statement from a senior garda involved in the investigation into Nadine Lott’s murder that in his 40-year career he had never encountered “such a level of violence” being inflicted on a person sounds a warning that cannot be ignored.

It underlines once again that we must better educate our children about the mechanics of relationships and that violence, in all cases, is unacceptable. 

Read More

Nadine Lott: Garda Supt had never come across 'such a level of violence' in 40 years

More in this section

RTE Campus, Donnybrook Irish Examiner view: Public service broadcasting must be protected
Irish Examiner view: Get our youth back to work Irish Examiner view: Get our youth back to work
Cybersecurity funding and training Irish Examiner view: We all have a part to play in planning for future calamities
Irish Examiner view: We must educate about the mechanics of relationships

Irish Examiner view: Critical need to join dots on what drives climate change

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices