While the economy is showing a welcome sign of recovery, spare a thought for the tens of thousands of younger people still struggling to find gainful employment. As our special Spotlight report reveals, many people in their 20s and early 30s are fearful for their futures.

People like 21-year-old Karl Rowsome, from Wexford, who is struggling to find bar work in Cork where he now lives. “The way things are going, it’s going to be very difficult for young people to receive employment and feel like they have job stability again,” he says.

The Government plans to reduce the rate of youth unemployment from 44% to 12.5% by 2023 with a range of grants, training incentives, and other new schemes announced this week by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Leo Varadkar. The aim of the initiative is to ensure that the young people who are out of work as a result of Covid don’t become long-term unemployed.

The challenge is daunting: almost 20,000 people under the age of 25 are on the Live Register, while the unemployment rate for those under 25 (including those still claiming the PUP) is a staggering 44.2%.

Mr Varadkar believes most young people claiming the PUP will resume old jobs shortly or find alternative employment but it will take more than wishful thinking for that to happen.