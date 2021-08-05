Irish Examiner view: So what is Govt going to do about bishops shunning Covid guidelines?

The pandemic has been, and continues to be, stressful for all citizens. Those staffing hospital wards, labouring alone, and putting themselves on the frontline time and again are among those most affected, as we attempt to battle back this deadly and debilitating coronavirus.

Our Government has had to work relentlessly, in the face of daily criticism, much of it deserved and necessary, to try and figure out a way for us to overcome, or at least live with Covid-19.

It is therefore baffling that some among our political class continue to demonstrate their own ignorance of the example they should set others.

Leadership was sadly lacking when Katherine Zappone was appointed as a UN special envoy, a role she has now decided, presumably with some encouragement, not to take.

It was also missing at the social event in the Merrion Hotel she hosted for 50 people including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

It was missing, too, at the Green Party's knees-up for Dublin Bay South candidate Claire Byrne.

The events may or may not have breached Covid regulations, which are as clear as muck, but were nevertheless grossly irresponsible.

Why is it that those in power feel that they can take risks when they’re asking others not to? Why were either of these events necessary at a time when cases are on the rise, we're still being reminded to wash our hands and when hospitals are having to cancel procedures again faced with the prospect of overflowing wards as we head into winter?

These events weren't about making government policy, they were about pressing the flesh. They were unnecessary and will encourage others who follow the rules and do the right thing to question why they are doing so.

Which is why the Catholic church hierarchy feels emboldened enough to defy Covid-19 restrictions and why the Government's response comes across as weak, mealy-mouthed, and ineffective.

Like a latter-day Archbishop McQuaid, the new Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell, is the latest to advocate breaking Covid rules by telling diocesan priests to proceed with First Holy Communions and Confirmations, just weeks before vaccinations are to be made available for some of the children who will be taking the latter.

The advice, if acted upon, could put communities in danger and even lead to more Covid deaths.

Equally disturbing is the remark by a spokesman for the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference that “it is the responsibility of an individual bishop and also each priest to decide about ministering the sacraments at a local diocesan and at a parish level”.

On the contrary, it is the responsibility of everyone, whether bishop or lay person, to uphold the law and not to encourage people to put themselves in harm's way.

The attitude of the Catholic Church hierarchy is a direct challenge to our elected lawmakers and should not be tolerated.

What now for the people who attend these ceremonies? How many grandparents will attend these events? Will they be subject to fixed charge penalty notices? After all, that is what has been happening to others.

Thousands of fines have already been issued for a variety of Covid breaches and around 5,000 people are facing criminal prosecution for failing to pay them.

Among those who have already been in court are politicians and hoteliers for allegedly organising the Golfgate dinner at Clifden Station House Hotel in Galway a year ago.

If convicted, they each face fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the religious ceremonies should not go ahead as the guidance is “there for a reason and it’s important that it’s followed”.

That kind of response is unlikely to put the frighteners into the bishops.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s response was a little more robust but only marginally. He said he did not approve of any “unilateral breaching” of Covid-19 regulations “no matter what or where they come from”.

Fair enough, but what is he and his Government going to do about it?