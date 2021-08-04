Irish Examiner view: 45.94, beat that

If our constant, mysterious evolution inspires and reassures it did both in Tokyo yesterday. To say Norway’s Karsten Warholm set a new world record in the 400m hurdles is hopelessly inadequate; he, as the cliche suggests, rewrote the record books.

In 45.94 seconds, the 25-year-old Warholm pushed the boundaries of what we imagine ourselves capable of in a way hardly seen since the first sub-four-minute mile was run 67 years ago. To give the Norwegian's new benchmark some context the Irish record in that event is 47.97.