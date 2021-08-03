Irish Examiner view: The climate crisis is about survival, not economics

Even though it is hard to imagine that the 1964 film Zulu, a high-testosterone epic, might be made today, one scene offers a pertinent lesson.

As the 1879 Battle of Rorke’s Drift between the British and the Zulus intensifies, some of the 150 besieged troops ask the garrison quartermaster for ammunition but, as they do not have the necessary paperwork, he refuses them.

The standoff is resolved only when the quartermaster is pushed aside — and just in time to hold the line.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue might be miscast as a crusty quartermaster from almost 150 years ago, but his suggestion that farmers have been unfairly singled out on climate collapse is as unhelpful as that military pedant’s refusal as it may further delay essential change.

There is more than enough blame, and challenge, to go around so it is counterproductive and far too late to focus on one sector before the other.

Every one of us, every single sector, faces unprecedented challenges, especially as the evidence shows we must not only try to avert climate collapse but that we must urgently prepare for its impact.

However, it would be dishonest, and dangerous, to understate the role of industrial farming.

It would be dishonest, too, to pretend farmers are not agents for the world’s consumers and that we, as much as our farming cousins, face huge, life-altering changes.

The evidence grows more startling by the day.

This weekend holidaymakers had to be rescued from wildfires in Italy days after similar events in Turkey.

America’s largest active wildfires have scorched an area nearly the size of New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago combined.

“It’s kind of like if there’s an arsonist at loose, and we have to corral the arsonist. We have to go on the offense,” warned Washington governor Jay Inslee.

Minnesota and Wisconsin face air quality alerts over smoke, which led to Minnesota’s all-time record for poorest air quality last week.

Hundreds of miles to the north, around 150 wildfires rage in Manitoba along with dozens more in Ontario, which has had almost 1,000 wildfires this year — about twice the usual number.

They are not alone.

A heatwave in one of the world’s coldest regions has sparked fires and threatened the Siberian city of Yakutsk with an “airpocalypse” of thick, toxic smoke.

The city’s 320,000 residents have been warned to stay indoors to avoid the inferno’s choking fumes, which is on course to break last year’s record.

Last year’s fires in Australia were described as among the “worst wildlife disasters in modern history”.

The intensity of recent floods in Germany, India, and China are part of the narrative too.

Mr McConalogue has said the debate around farming, which accounts for a third of our carbon emissions, has been “one-sided” and “misinformed”.

That is, unfortunately, a subjective view that reflects business interests rather than a society-wide recognition of reality.

He is correct, though, when he says consumers have to take greater responsibility for emissions.

Despite that, and because this crisis is about survival rather than economics, the old indulgences, just like the quartermaster in Zulu, must be pushed aside if we are to prevail.

The crisis is intensifying; so must our response.