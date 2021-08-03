Irish Examiner view: Used car prices increase by 40% since June 2020

One of the consequences of home working is that cars sit in driveways for extended periods, bringing the old cost-benefit question into sharp focus.
However, and counterintuitively, growing demand for used cars has increased their value and prices have rised by 40% in the year since June 2020 according to DoneDeal's latest Used Car Price Index.
Brexit has played a role by making imports — those popular “swimmers” — untenable, but uncertainty around the future of motoring must play a part too.
Many people happy to try to play a part in countering climate collapse by switching to electric cars remain unconvinced that the supports needed to drive that change are at hand.
A culmination of cold weather in Texas, droughts in Taiwan, and plant fires in Japan has led to a shortage of semiconductors, delaying new car production for many brands.
The report’s author, Tom Gillespie from NUIG, found that 40% of us plan to buy a car this year and 60% say they will spend at least €15,000 on one.
Despite growing costs, sustainability questions, and commuting hell, our love of the private car endures. But for how long?