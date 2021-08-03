Irish Examiner view: Used car prices increase by 40% since June 2020

Growing demand for used cars has increased their value and prices have risen according to DoneDeal's latest Used Car Price Index
Irish Examiner view: Used car prices increase by 40% since June 2020

Author of the DoneDeal report, Tom Gillespie from NUIG, found that 40% of us plan to buy a car this year and 60% say they will spend at least €15,000 on one. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 08:20

One of the consequences of home working is that cars sit in driveways for extended periods, bringing the old cost-benefit question into sharp focus.

However, and counterintuitively, growing demand for used cars has increased their value and prices have rised by 40% in the year since June 2020 according to DoneDeal's latest Used Car Price Index.

Brexit has played a role by making imports — those popular “swimmers” — untenable, but uncertainty around the future of motoring must play a part too. 

Many people happy to try to play a part in countering climate collapse by switching to electric cars remain unconvinced that the supports needed to drive that change are at hand. 

That is not the only climate factor. 

A culmination of cold weather in Texas, droughts in Taiwan, and plant fires in Japan has led to a shortage of semiconductors, delaying new car production for many brands.

The report’s author, Tom Gillespie from NUIG, found that 40% of us plan to buy a car this year and 60% say they will spend at least €15,000 on one. 

Despite growing costs, sustainability questions, and commuting hell, our love of the private car endures. But for how long?

Read More

Brexit and climate change help drive up the cost of secondhand cars 

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: The climate crisis is about survival, not economics Irish Examiner view: The climate crisis is about survival, not economics
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Reviving red-list languages starts in how it is taught
Headteachers poll Irish Examiner view: Services for vulnerable children need to be improved
Irish Examiner view: Used car prices increase by 40% since June 2020

Irish Examiner view: A deepening disconnect of Catholicism in modern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices