Irish Examiner view: Our culture trap on debt helps Goliaths

Though polite society once pretended to prefer not to talk about money or property, the idea of ownership was, and remains, a huge force in this society.

We, by consensus, put property rights on a cultural and legal pedestal, overshadowing almost everything we do.

Some analysts have plausibly suggested that the mother-and-baby homes scandals are partially rooted in a determination to protect family resources.

Though it’s 40 years since it was published, and though it deals with far more than property rights, that great anthology An Duanaire, 1600-1900: Poems of the Dispossessed speaks to our idea of loss so clearly that we, like most societies, can hardly deny its enduring influence.

What the poets gathered together by Thomas Kinsella and Seán Ó Tuama might have made of the fact that the Ikea store in Dublin’s Ballymun was the busiest of any of the Swedish giant’s 378 outlets across the world, when it reopened in May, can only be imagined, but three issues, at least, again underlined this red-button topic this week.

The High Court this week ruled that a businesswoman, who became insolvent in the mid-2000s, could have the majority of her €14.3m debt written off under a personal insolvency arrangement.

A former Anglo Irish Bank employee, she owed €11.6m to Nama and €2.7m in mortgage debt.

However, the bulk of this will be written off and she will be able to keep her €950,000 family home in Malahide on an extended mortgage.

Though it is always risky to draw comparisons in these cases, those involved in a second High Court case this week, in which the court ruled that Start Mortgages is entitled to an order for possession of a family home in Wexford, because of a debt of €60,000, must look at the €14.3m out-the-gap ruling with envy.

In a third episode, a family of farmers in Co Offaly may also look askance at the ruling; the family farm, which was due to go to forced auction on Thursday, was taken off the market after a community and IFA protest.

The issues remain unresolved and the creditors are unlikely to radically change their position.

These conflicts, as myriad heartbreaks in An Duanaire record, have been a part of Irish life for centuries.

Because of this, we have a default position: We invariably support David against Goliath.

That support is often plausible, but it is daft to pretend that it is always valid — especially when debt obligations are ignored by those with a capacity to discharge them.

Irresponsible lending cannot be ignored, either. That these conflicts can be driven by those whose political ambitions depend on turmoil must colour views, too.

One of the consequences of that well-intentioned reaction is that there are ever-fewer options available to those trying to source a mortgage.

This, in time, will certainly tip the scales in favour of the Goliaths.

As the vast majority of people meet their debt obligations, maybe it’s time to review legislation and cultural mores.

That would be the very best way to reintroduce competition to the mortgage market and benefit the great, responsible majority struggling to find a home.