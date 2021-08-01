Irish Examiner view: We must act to tackle unsatisfactory water quality levels

The main threats to water quality are high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus arising from agriculture or wastewater discharges
Irish Examiner view: We must act to tackle unsatisfactory water quality levels

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that almost half of our rivers have unsatisfactory water quality levels due to high concentrations of polluting nitrogen.

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 08:29

Even in a week with so much to celebrate, our unrelenting misuse of natural resources cannot be ignored. 

This week’s report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that almost half of our rivers have unsatisfactory water quality levels due to high concentrations of polluting nitrogen is not news but it cannot be brushed aside either. 

The report found that overall water quality improved for 345 rivers across 2019 and 2020, but there was a decline across 230 rivers.

The main threats to water quality are high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus arising from agriculture or wastewater discharges. 

Nitrogen levels are too high in 47% of rivers, in a quarter of groundwater, and a fifth of estuarine and coastal water bodies. 

The nutrient is growing in concentration at 38% of river sites, while volumes of phosphate are increasing at a quarter of them.

Will we now ignore the huge, manmade threat inherent in this report until it is too late and water rationing becomes an issue? 

What then when we have to decide between water for cows, industry, or people?

Read More

Positive trends emerging, but more to be done when it comes to water quality

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Holland - World Cup Finals 1990 Irish Examiner view: The positive influence of imported expertise
Sailing - America's Cup Irish Examiner view: Cork Harbour has a sporting chance as site for America's Cup
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 7, 2021 Irish Examiner view: We all have a role to play in defeating Covid
environmentorganisation: environmental protection agency
FILE PHOTO The High Court has seen four cases brought against the State from women sent to give birth in Mother and Baby homes.

Irish Examiner view: Our culture trap on debt helps Goliaths

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices