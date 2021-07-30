Irish Examiner view: Ireland's oarsmen strike Gold in Tokyo

It’s a moment for the superlatives to flow. It’s a moment to allow joy and pride to be amplified by the unusual authenticity of those superlatives.

Some countries may regard Olympic gold medals as some counties regard All-Ireland medals — not altogether exceptional — but Ireland is not in that category and we never will be.

A tiny country with less than half the population of host city Tokyo, and one with a huge commitment to diverse, often competing sports, Olympic gold remains a holy grail and is all the more treasured for that.

Early yesterday morning, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy became the first Irish oarsmen to win Olympic gold medals, just the tenth occasion the Irish flag was raised highest at the Games.

The Skibbereen pair won the lightweight double sculls title, beating Germany by a tiny but huge margin of 0.86 of a second.

In O’Donovan’s case, that 0.86 of a second has been 20 years in the making. He and his brother Gary took up the sport when their father Teddy introduced them to it at the turn of the century.

Gary and Paul won silver at Rio de Janeiro five years ago but Gary was succeeded by another Skibbereen oarsman Fintan McCarthy for these games.

That Skibbereen’s Emily Hegarty, in the women’s four, won bronze might encourage a frisson of parochialism but this week’s achievements are on an entirely different plane.

That this was the only time that RTÉ’s George Hamilton, a veteran of 11 olympiads, was able to report on Irishmen winning gold confirms that.

That Sanita Puspure, another Cork-based Olympian and world single sculls champion, did not qualify for her final confirms the cruelty of sport and the relentless march of time.

At 39, she may regret more than others that last year’s games were deferred. She need not, however, regret her unwavering commitment.

Her record will inspire long after her international career ends.

Like Puspure, Paul O’Donovan is an experienced and successful athlete. Over his and Gary’s careers, Fintan’s too, they have offered a jokey, devil-may-care face to the world.

That may be a shield to the 24/7/365 pressures faced by top-tier athletes; this psychological thumbscrew has holed the efforts of two magnificent athletes below the waterline.

Superstar Simone Biles and tennis champion Naomi Osaka are unlikely to be the only two diminished through social media.

Not only must they face peer competitors, but they must also withstand a relentless keyboard barrage.

That Facebook, that gold medal conduit for venom, announced that revenue hit $29bn (€24.4bn) and profits doubled to $10.39bn (€8.73bn) just as the Olympics gathered momentum is beyond ironic.

Containing that tsunami is a challenge on a par with the idea that four west Cork athletes from one generation might win Olympic medals but it must be faced sooner rather than later.

That, however, is another day’s work.

For the moment let’s bask in the reflected glory from Tokyo and the Ilen Valley and absorb the inspirational lessons — to those with faith and determination nothing is impossible.

That this lesson is offered at this frustrating, difficult pandemic moment makes it even more valuable. Heartiest congratulations to all involved.