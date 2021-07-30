Irish Examiner view: Ireland a bolt hole following global collapse of society

Many years ago, long before the town’s Olympic stars were born much less sat in a boat, a Skibbereen estate — Liss Ard — was bought on behalf of the Swiss government as a Cold War bolt hole.
The story provoked some amusement and an unspoken sense of pride that at least one of the charms of west Cork, its connected remoteness, had been internationally recognised.
The Swiss were, it seems, prescient.
We join Iceland, Tasmania, the UK and, topping the list, New Zealand, as a kind of contemporary Noah’s Ark.
The researchers say human civilisation is “in a perilous state” and that social collapse might follow the next financial crisis, the impact of climate crisis, an even worse pandemic than Covid, or a mix of all of these.
House price inflation is already well north of 5%, and this analysis may not slow that growth — especially as the West seems on the cusp of a new Cold War with China.