Irish Examiner view: Cork Harbour has a sporting chance as site for America's Cup

Ireland has been shortlisted as a possible host nation in for the prestigious sporting event in  2024 and the chosen site is Cork Harbour
Irish Examiner view: Cork Harbour has a sporting chance as site for America's Cup

Teams compete in the 32nd America's Cup off the coast of Valencia, Spain, in 2007. Picture: Rob Griffith/AP

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 08:26

As every schoolchild knows, the biggest sporting event in the world is the Olympic Games, or is it? Soccer fans would argue that it is the Fifa World Cup. 

In the sailing community, the America’s Cup is a contender.

As we enjoy the spectacle and celebrate the accomplishments of our Olympic athletes, let us hope we can look forward in three years’ time to another kind of success by hosting the 37th America’s Cup, yachting’s most prestigious trophy.

Ireland has been shortlisted as a possible host nation in 2024 and the chosen site is Cork Harbour. 

It would be costly to host, but it would also be worth hundreds of millions to the economy. 

A final decision is due in the next two months — Britain’s Isle of Wight, Spain’s Valencia, and Dubai are also tipped as potential hosts in 2024 — although no formal announcements have been made.

That is some stiff competition but, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, himself an accomplished sailor, Ireland has a sporting chance.

Read More

America's Cup could be worth millions to Cork if Irish bid successful

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Wealthy states must provide sanctuary for people in peril Irish Examiner view: Wealthy states must provide sanctuary for people in peril
Mona McSharry 27/7/2021 Irish Examiner view: Mona McSharry is a true winner
DENIS SCANNELL Irish Examiner view: Grand plan for Cork will shape our legacy
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 7, 2021

Irish Examiner view: We all have a role to play in defeating Covid

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices