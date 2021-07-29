Irish Examiner view: Cork Harbour has a sporting chance as site for America's Cup

As every schoolchild knows, the biggest sporting event in the world is the Olympic Games, or is it? Soccer fans would argue that it is the Fifa World Cup.
In the sailing community, the America’s Cup is a contender.
As we enjoy the spectacle and celebrate the accomplishments of our Olympic athletes, let us hope we can look forward in three years’ time to another kind of success by hosting the 37th America’s Cup, yachting’s most prestigious trophy.
Ireland has been shortlisted as a possible host nation in 2024 and the chosen site is Cork Harbour.
A final decision is due in the next two months — Britain’s Isle of Wight, Spain’s Valencia, and Dubai are also tipped as potential hosts in 2024 — although no formal announcements have been made.
That is some stiff competition but, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, himself an accomplished sailor, Ireland has a sporting chance.