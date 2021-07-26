Irish Examiner view: Vigilance required as indoor dining reopens 

While many are eagerly awaiting the reopening of indoor dining today, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has said that up to a quarter of Irish businesses will not open because they are unwilling to operate under the latest guidelines.

Those measures, agreed at the 11th-hour, oblige customers to show proof of vaccination, contact-tracing information, to wear masks when not seated, and limit numbers per table.

It has been an exceptionally difficult 16 months for cafes, restaurants, and pubs and it is clear from protests here and elsewhere that a significant number of people are unwilling to comply with restrictions.

Now more than ever though, it is vital that we call out misinformation on Covid-19 and the measures needed to curtail it.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that false, inaccurate, and misleading information is prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk.

His comments come as the first global study on Covid-19 was published in The Lancet; it estimated that more than 1.5m children lost a parent, custodial grandparent, or other relative who cared for them, during the first 14 months of the pandemic.

That heartbreaking reality puts the restrictions and measures — frustrating though they are — into context.

We need to continue to be vigilant.

If we are to prevent avoidable deaths, long-Covid cases, and more restrictions, we must listen to the scientific evidence and act accordingly.