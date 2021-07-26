Irish Examiner view: Vigilance required as indoor dining reopens 

Customers will be obliged to show proof of vaccination, contact-tracing information, to wear masks when not seated, and limit numbers per table
Irish Examiner view: Vigilance required as indoor dining reopens 

It has been an exceptionally difficult 16 months for cafes, restaurants, and pubs and it is clear from protests here and elsewhere that a significant number of people are unwilling to comply with restrictions.

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 08:30

While many are eagerly awaiting the reopening of indoor dining today, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has said that up to a quarter of Irish businesses will not open because they are unwilling to operate under the latest guidelines.

Those measures, agreed at the 11th-hour, oblige customers to show proof of vaccination, contact-tracing information, to wear masks when not seated, and limit numbers per table.

It has been an exceptionally difficult 16 months for cafes, restaurants, and pubs and it is clear from protests here and elsewhere that a significant number of people are unwilling to comply with restrictions.

Now more than ever though, it is vital that we call out misinformation on Covid-19 and the measures needed to curtail it.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that false, inaccurate, and misleading information is prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk.

His comments come as the first global study on Covid-19 was published in The Lancet; it estimated that more than 1.5m children lost a parent, custodial grandparent, or other relative who cared for them, during the first 14 months of the pandemic. 

That heartbreaking reality puts the restrictions and measures — frustrating though they are — into context. 

We need to continue to be vigilant.

If we are to prevent avoidable deaths, long-Covid cases, and more restrictions, we must listen to the scientific evidence and act accordingly.

Read More

Covid reopening: Last minute changes to indoor dining requirements

More in this section

Sineta Puspure 23/7/2021 Irish Examiner view: Sport is equal to the Olympic challenges
Blue Origin-Texas Town Irish Examiner view: Bezos's  space trip at expense of his staff
Cahirmee horse fair Irish Examiner view: State has dismal record on historical abuse
Irish Examiner view: Vigilance required as indoor dining reopens 

Irish Examiner view: Redevelopment of Cork’s Crawford Gallery

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices