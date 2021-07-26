Irish Examiner view: Redevelopment of Cork’s Crawford Gallery

We have seen, time and time again, how culture has helped us to negotiate our way through a global pandemic.
How fitting then, to hear that the design contract has been awarded for the €29m redevelopment of Cork’s Crawford Gallery.
The funding, said gallery chairwoman Rose McHugh, is “a once-in-a-century opportunity to enhance the architectural and artistic life of our city and region”.
Before the pandemic, the gallery welcomed some 260,000 visitors annually to view its collection of more than 3,000 works, which range from 18th-century painting and sculpture to modern art.
Grafton Architects have been named as principal design consultants.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who approved the Crawford business plan last September, said the gallery was the only national cultural institution located in its entirety outside of Dublin and that it punched way above its weight.
He described it as a “wonderful, peaceful oasis”. That’s one statement that will get agreement across the political divide.