Irish Examiner view: Is regulating soup kitchens a step too far?

News that two soup kitchens in Dublin, which feed hundreds of homeless people, may be forced to close because they breach food-safety regulations has understandably prompted an angry response.
HSE Environmental Health Service inspectors have sent letters to a number of groups saying the volunteers who make sandwiches and cook dinners must open up their home kitchens to regular inspections.
As some of the organisers behind the 30 or so pop-up kitchens in the capital point out, that would stop people getting involved. It would also deprive people of the service, and many would go hungry.
It is admirable that the HSE monitors food destined for the most vulnerable, noting the risk to the immunocompromised as a result of any food-borne infection. However, subjecting voluntary groups to the full rigour of food-safety regulation is hardly the way to lessen that danger.
Some of those food charities have posted pictures of people eating out of discarded food boxes in bins.
If the HSE wants food charities to officially register soup kitchens and train staff to produce regulation-compliant food, then the Government needs to fund them.