Irish Examiner view: We must work towards zero tolerance of gendered violence

It is a shocking indictment of the level of violence — very often gendered — in our society that broadcasters now warn listeners and viewers that they may find the details of certain news stories upsetting. They regularly add that content may be unsuitable for a younger audience.

Such a warning went out on some channels before survivor Charlene Masterson spoke out eloquently, bravely, and selflessly, about being abused by her father David Masterson for more than seven years. He was jailed for 17 years.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised her decision to waive her right to anonymity and said her courage “will have helped and inspired many, many other people in abusive situations”.

It certainly will, and sadly many of those who would benefit from a much-needed shred of hope are the younger viewers warned not to listen.

In Charlene Masterson’s case, the abuse began when she was 18 years old but, in many cases, it begins at a much younger age. Her powerful message — that she will not let the years of abuse define her — echoes the courage of the O’Reilly sisters, who stood on the steps of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin last year and urged other women to come forward and seek help.

They survived more than two decades of repeated rapes, beatings, and starvation at the hands of their father James O’Reilly, 75, who was jailed for 20 years. Helen O’Donoghue, the eldest sister, urged all women, not just Travelling women, to speak about abuse. “Stand up and be who you are. Don’t be afraid,” she said.

It is heartening that, in these two cases, the perpetrators received long prison sentences. In David Masterson’s case, it is also encouraging to see the role of coercive control — a core element in many sexual crimes — recognised and taken seriously.

In speaking out, Charlene Masterson has also done other women an incalculable service by putting the blame back on the abuser and saying that she would not carry shame any more for what her father has done. The 32-year-old describes herself as a survivor, not a victim, of sexual abuse.

It is to be hoped that her bravery will encourage other women to come forward, but it is vital that help is available when, or if, they do.

The prevalence of sexual violence against women was highlighted again in recent weeks when Minister of State Josepha Madigan told the Dáil that she was a survivor of sexual assault. Her courageous speech drew an overwhelming response from other women who had suffered the same “corrosive blight on female safety and morale”.

It is important to say that men suffer too, but statistics show that women are more likely to be subjected to sexual violence. Those same statistics tell us that less than 40% of women seek help, or report these crimes.

Last month’s revelation that more than 3,100 emergency 999 calls made by domestic violence victims were “cancelled” won’t do anything to change that, but women like Charlene Masterson will. Her courage not only sends a vital message to other survivors, it also edges us just a little bit closer to zero tolerance of sexual abuse.