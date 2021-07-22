Irish Examiner view: Floods serve as salutary lesson of extreme weather

The glorious weather we have been enjoying over the past week or so is due to end sometime over the weekend.

We should not despair, but be glad that our temperate climate saves us from devastating events like the floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands and, most recently, China.

We are also spared massive wildfires like those in the US, yet the last thing we should become, is complacent.

We have had extreme weather events in Ireland in recent years and their frequency appears to be increasing.

The current heatwave is a case in point, with some parts of the country approaching temperatures not seen in Ireland since June 26, 1887, when 33.3C was recorded at Kilkenny Castle.

The floods will also serve as a salutary lesson for early warning systems throughout Europe.

At least 200 people died in Germany and Belgium, despite the Copernicus Emergency Management Service sending 25 warnings for specific regions of the Rhine and Maas river basins in the days leading up to the flooding, through its European Flood Awareness System.

Few of these early warnings appear to have been passed on to residents early — and clearly — enough, catching them completely off guard, with tragic consequences.

Not a single person died in The Netherlands, largely because of their more effective response to the floods.

The Dutch have been managing floods for more than 1,000 years; we have much to learn from them.