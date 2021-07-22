The death of Des O’Malley is a reminder of an exciting and challenging time in modern Irish politics.

Mr O’Malley was a towering force in Irish politics across four decades.

He was a prominent Fianna Fáil TD and minister in the 1970s and 1980s, before he founded the Progressive Democrats and led the party from 1985 until 1993.

While politics was dominated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for much of the 20th century, Mr O’Malley played a significant part in breaking that mould and moving away from Civil War politics.

In 1970, the 31-year-old TD was appointed justice minister by then taoiseach Jack Lynch.

He took a tough line dealing with paramilitaries, establishing the Special Criminal Court and introducing the Offences Against the State Act.

He also displayed personal integrity when he broke ranks with Fianna Fáil and supported a Fine Gael-Labour bill to remove the ban on contraceptives for unmarried people; he was expelled for ‘conduct unbecoming’.

He went on to found the Progressive Democrats the same year, changing the political landscape in Ireland forever.