Irish Examiner view: Quick action vital on CervicalCheck

As the patient advocacy group 221+ has said, there must be quick and open action to address the concerns of the 180 women whose CervicalCheck test slides expired before they could be fully examined.
It is easy to see how Covid-related pressure on the health system delayed results but, again, the news of the delay and the need for retesting came through the media. The HSE said it was “unfortunate” the issue was reported before the women could be contacted.
At least, the situation has been highlighted and letters are already on their way to those affected. The group 221+ has asked that GPs follow up with a phone call, which would go some way towards addressing any lingering concerns and reluctance to be screened following the recent CervicalCheck controversy.
Every year in Ireland, about 300 women get cervical cancer and about 90 die from it. A new, more accurate HPV screening system was introduced last year, and this latest upset must be handled quickly so that it does not discourage women from coming forward for screening which could save their lives.