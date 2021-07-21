Irish Examiner view: Quick action vital on CervicalCheck

As the patient advocacy group 221+ has said, there must be quick and open action to address the concerns of the 180 women whose CervicalCheck test slides expired before they could be fully examined.

It is easy to see how Covid-related pressure on the health system delayed results but, again, the news of the delay and the need for retesting came through the media. The HSE said it was “unfortunate” the issue was reported before the women could be contacted.