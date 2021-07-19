Irish Examiner view: Stand back and enjoy the spectacle

Ireland has marked the opening of a glorious summer of sport with a resplendent haul of medals at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, demonstrating that a strong future awaits the Republic’s young track stars. It is yet another example of just how diverting competitive sport can be in even the most challenging of times.

Meanwhile, the conclusion yesterday on the Champs-Élysées of the Tour de France, still a mighty spectacle even for those who look at a bicycle and think wistfully but unconvincingly “I’ll get back up onto that saddle one day”, leaves some stunning memories and drama along its 3,500km course to remind us why it is one of the great events of the world.

The race, which will celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2023, was born, as was the European Cup in soccer, as part of a circulation-boosting strategy for a newspaper. It has survived two world wars, this terrible pandemic, several doping scandals, and team skulduggery.

During its storied history, 20 people, four of them competitors, have died as a result of collisions, heart failure, and accidents.

It is a blessing that the toll did not increase this year when a spectator managed to bring down the whole of the peloton on the opening day by stepping in front of massed riders to flourish a cardboard sign at a TV camera sending a celebratory message to her ‘Opi Omi’ (a German pet name for grandfather and grandmother). Race organisers decided not to sue the culprit, partly because the tour is held on open roads and partly because there is a legal difference between intent and stupidity.

The desire to capture a few seconds of vicarious fame is one of the malignant side-effects of a mass media and networked world. From louts who manhandle public figures in order to obtain a “cheeky selfie” to those who want everyone to see their “I was there” moment, it is wholly counter to common decencies and courtesy.

This won’t be the last time that hunger for personal celebrity has disastrous consequences, but it seems unlikely that the forthcoming Olympics, which open this Friday in Tokyo, will be marred by spectator foolishness, it being the case that no spectators are permitted in Japan due to the low level of vaccination there.

This may make the 32nd Olympiad of the modern era one of the stranger atmospheres although nothing as outlandish as Berlin 36 and Munich 72. Nevertheless, one of the greatest aspects of the gathering — the confluence of different cultures and races — will be missing.

Medallists will wear masks on the podium and self-award their medals by taking them from a tray and hanging them around their own necks. Close photos with their fellow winners are also banned.

We hope that our 102 Irish competitors, and the Para-lympians who will follow them, will return safely with their share of glory and with the personal triumph of participating at this most difficult of times still bright in their eyes.

The interviews with the O’Donovan brothers kept us smiling during what was a controversial and unhappy 2016 in Rio. We could do with more of the same spirit and humour.