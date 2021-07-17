Irish Examiner view: Recklessness of Boris Johnson in easing pandemic restrictions

If there is to be a high summer barbecue at Chequers this weekend, as there may well be, it is unlikely that the guest list will be overpopulated by scientists.
The host, UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who looks like a man who might throw a good party, seems unlikely to extend an 11th-hour invitation to many as more than 1,200 scientists yesterday warned that his plan to ease England’s pandemic restrictions on Monday is a threat and will encourage new variants.
That climate scientists yesterday expressed shock at the intensity and scale of floods, all well ahead of anticipated timelines, in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands might shape a Chequers guest list too.
This underlines where the primary burden of fighting this wretched pandemic falls.
Scientists, doctors, nurses, care providers, vaccination workers, or anyone else working at the interface of this pandemic and society would not need 1,200 scientists to publicly warn that Johnson’s intentions are needlessly reckless no more than they would need climatologists to underline that the phenomenon denied and ignored for so very long has arrived.
If you are having a barbecue this sunny weekend do invite one or two, they deserve and probably need a good knees up — but do it carefully and always minimise risk.