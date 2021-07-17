Irish Examiner view: Recklessness of Boris Johnson in easing pandemic restrictions

If there is to be a high summer barbecue at Chequers this weekend, as there may well be, it is unlikely that the guest list will be overpopulated by scientists.

The host, UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who looks like a man who might throw a good party, seems unlikely to extend an 11th-hour invitation to many as more than 1,200 scientists yesterday warned that his plan to ease England’s pandemic restrictions on Monday is a threat and will encourage new variants.