Irish Examiner view: Outrageous comments by Dáil Éireann deputies 

Earlier this week Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, for the third time this year, made an outrageous comparison between pandemic restrictions and the behaviour of Nazi Germany.
Despite several invitations to retract and apologise, the deputy clung to his bizarre position.
Mr McGrath was not the only member of our parliament to offer grossly inappropriate comparisons this week.
Sinn Féin’s Mayo deputy Rose Conway-Walsh preposterously invoked American civil rights icon Rosa Parks in the debate considering indoor dining regulations.
Ms Conway-Walsh, in the cold light of day, recognised that her comparison was a totally inappropriate cliche and did the right thing in apologising for making
it.
Whether that apology is, in the grander scale of things, sufficient to undo the damage done to our parliamentary system by Mr McGrath’s triple outburst remains to be seen but it does show that not all politicians are so blinkered and deaf.